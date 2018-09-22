Indonesian President Joko Widodo, second left, and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin, left, and his contender Prabowo Subianto, second right, with his running mate Sandiaga Uno, right, release birds during a ceremony marking the kick off of the campaign period for next year’s election in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Indonesia is set to hold its presidential and parliamentary election poll in April 2019.
Indonesia presidential contenders vow peaceful campaign

The Associated Press

September 22, 2018 09:40 PM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Campaigning for Indonesia's presidential election has officially begun with the two contenders releasing white doves and vowing a peaceful race as concerns simmer the campaign will sharpen religious and ethnic divides.

The election due in April pits incumbent Joko "Jokowi" Widodo against former general Prabowo Subianto, who lost to Jokowi in 2014.

Dressed in traditional clothing, the candidates and their running mates paraded through central Jakarta on Sunday and released doves at a ceremony after reading out a peaceful campaign declaration.

Jokowi, the first Indonesian president from outside the country's elite, has picked a conservative cleric as his running mate, aiming to neutralize criticism that he is insufficiently Muslim.

He has a big lead over Prabowo in polls and Indonesia's recent hosting of the Asian Games further burnished his image.

