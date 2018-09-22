India calls off foreign ministers’ meeting with Pakistan

File- In this July 19, 2009 file photo, an Indian Border Security Force soldier, right, and a Pakistani Rangers soldier face one another at a daily closing ceremony at the Wagah border post near Lahore, Pakistan. India has called off a planned meeting between its foreign minister and her Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in New York this month, aggravating tensions between the longtime rivals. Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, that India’s decision to pull out of the meeting, which had been announced a day earlier, follows the killing of an Indian border guard in Kashmir and Pakistan’s glorification of insurgents fighting Indian rule in the Himalayan territory. Vincent Thian, File AP Photo