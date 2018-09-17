Kim embraces Moon amid pomp at start of 3rd Korean summit

South Koreans wave their national flags during a rally to wish for the successful inter-Korean summit near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that he will push for “irreversible, permanent peace,” and for better dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, during “heart-to-heart” talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week. The signs read: “ Denuclearization.” Ahn Young-joon AP Photo