Britain, Pakistan to join efforts to curb corruption, terror

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, right, meets visiting British Home Secretary Sajid Javid at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Javid said Monday that the eradication of corruption is a priority for both countries and announced a new partnership between them that would strive for “justice and accountability.” (Press Information Department, via AP) AP