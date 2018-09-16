Guatemala court orders UN anti-graft chief be readmitted

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales delivers his speech during a a session to celebrate the country’s independence, in Guatemala City, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Thousands of police and at least 50 heavily-armed soldiers set a security cordon around congress that greatly exceeded normal, while about 8,000 protesters called for Morales’ resignation and expressed their opposition to his decision not to renew the mandate of a United Nation’s-backed anti-corruption commission. Oliver de Ros AP Photo