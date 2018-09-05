South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong, center left, National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon, center right, and other delegates return from North Korea at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. A South Korean delegation met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday during a visit to arrange an inter-Korean summit planned for this month and help rescue faltering nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.
South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong, center left, National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon, center right, and other delegates return from North Korea at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. A South Korean delegation met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday during a visit to arrange an inter-Korean summit planned for this month and help rescue faltering nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang. Yonhap via AP Yun Dong-jin

North’s media say Kim vows nuclear-free Korea amid standoff

The Associated Press

September 05, 2018 06:22 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

North Korean media have released a declaration from leader Kim Jong Un that reaffirms his commitment to a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula amid a growing standoff with the United States.

The statement Thursday from the Korean Central News Agency followed a high-level South Korean delegation's visit to Pyongyang to meet with Kim and to set up a summit later this month between him and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Kim was paraphrased as saying that it was "his will to completely remove the danger of armed conflict and horror of war from the Korean peninsula and turn it into the cradle of peace without nuclear weapons and free from nuclear threat."

