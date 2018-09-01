The Latest: Guatemalans to protest end of anti-graft body

Firecrackers go off as a supporter in favor of a decision by Guatemala’s President Jimmy Morales to shut down a U.N.-sponsored anti-graft commission led by Ivan Velasquez, protests outside the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, CICIG, headquarters in Guatemala City, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Last week the Supreme Court allowed a request brought by the CICIG and Guatemalan prosecutors to strip Morales’ immunity from prosecution to go to Congress for consideration. Moises Castillo AP Photo