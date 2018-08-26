Kenyan president to meet with Trump on security, trade

FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump poses with African leaders, from left, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the African Union Alpha Conde, President of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina, Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Ethiopia’s then Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy. Kenya’s president will meet with President Donald Trump on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 as East Africa’s commercial hub emerges from electoral turmoil. Andrew Medichini, File AP Photo