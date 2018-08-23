Video shows cop pulling over Batman. No worries - it was just for a selfie, he says

The famous caped crusader Batman isn’t often seen on the wrong side of the law. But on Saturday, one driver in Caledon, Canada, captured a video of the costumed superhero getting pulled over in his Batmobile by an Ontario police officer.
An animated GIF of the incident with the title “Justice Never Sleeps” rocketed to the front page of Reddit, garnering nearly 100,000 votes.
The video shows Batman, dressed in full crime-fighting regalia, jumping out of his Batmobile (complete with billowing cape) and speaking to a police officer. Commenters were impressed with the man’s dedication to Batman’s style, and joked about what the traffic stop could have been like.
But it turns out the “Brampton Batman” wasn’t in trouble at all. The officer just wanted to snag a picture with him, he said, according to GlobalNews Canada.
“I noticed that I was being tailed by a couple of cameras — I can tell when there are recordings happening of me driving — so I noticed at a stop light that a vehicle … was an OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) cruiser.”
Concerned about drivers being distracted, he asked the officer for an escort, according to the station. Then things changed.
“I pulled in front and she had the regular escorting lights. Then I noticed the lights became more aggressive and I pulled over and I jump out and ask the officer, ‘Is everything OK?’ and she quietly asked for a picture,” said the man, who is otherwise known as Stephen Lawrence when he is not in his alter-ego, according to the Toronto Sun.
Lawrence had no problem being pulled over, according to the GlobalNews Canada. If fact, he told the site he was “honoured.”
“Nothing is more fulfilling than to be able to see anyone — young or old — and they get excited to see Batman,” he said, according to the site. “So if I can give them that, that’s a good thing and I’m honoured that they react the way they do to me.”
Lawrence has some experience bringing smiles. He has his own Instagram account where he posts photos of himself posing with ordinary citizens.
Police confirmed that the stop took place and said it was about “building community relations,” according to GlobalNews Canada.
“There were no charges or anything untoward about his driving. She’s a new officer to the area and transferred from Toronto Police, so it was more like, driving through and then, ‘What the heck is that?’” a police spokesperson told the Toronto Sun.
So what was Batman’s one request?
“Enjoy the sight and sound” of his adventures, but please, put down your phones and be safe, he said, according to the CBC.
Comments