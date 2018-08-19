Escort says oligarch now has tapes on Russia interference

Anastasia Vashukevich, arrives at the Pattaya Provincial Court in Chonburi province, Thailand, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Vashukevich, from Belarus, who claimed to have information linking Russian interference to the election of President Donald Trump says she no longer has the evidence and will not talk about it. On Monday she pleaded innocent as her trial in Thailand began on charges of soliciting and conspiracy to solicit. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo