Indonesian President Joko Widodo waves as he arrives on a motorbike to the opening ceremony for the 18th Asian Games in the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Lee Jin-man AP Photo

World

Unified Koreas athletes cheered at Asian Games spectacular

The Associated Press

August 18, 2018 05:39 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Thousands of spectators cheered wildly as athletes from the rival Koreas marched together in a spectacular opening ceremony for the Asian Games.

The two countries, still technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, have fielded 60 athletes in combined teams along with larger contingents for their respective national squads. They're competing together in several sports including women's basketball and rowing.

South Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and several North Korean ministers watched as the athletes, many holding hands, paraded by in blue and white uniforms.

Some 42,000 people packed the Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta on Saturday evening for an elaborate ceremony showcasing diverse Indonesian culture.

