The Latest: Germany says it will take 60 migrants

Sophie Beau, left, general director of SOS Mediterranee France, Frederic Penard, operations director for SOS Mediterranee, and Hassiba Hadj Sahraoui, from Doctors without Borders group, answer reporters Tuesday, Aug.14, 2018 in Paris. Portugal has become the first European country to say it could take in some migrants aboard rescue ship Aquarius, operated by French groups, as officials in coastal France made impassioned pleas to a so-far-silent French government to allow its docking. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Michel Spingler AP