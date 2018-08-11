‘Help! I’m being chased by a squirrel!’ German man calls cops on this little ‘horror’

Whew. That was a close one.

Police in the German town of Karlsruhe have rescued a man from “the horror” stalking him Thursday, according to a news release.

Sure, it was a tiny “horror,” and yes, the “horror” fell asleep from the vigorous chase once it was remanded into police custody. But that’s how the chase given by the little baby squirrel was described in the official police report documenting the apprehension of the furry stalking suspect.

“Help! I’m being chased by a squirrel!” the man called out to the German emergency dispatchers around 8 a.m. local time, according to the release.

When officers arrived, they documented the scene and “the stubborn little creature,” and then the situation took a turn — for the cops’ enjoyment.

“The squirrel evidently provided a lot of fun and enthusiasm,” the release states. The little guy “fell asleep because of the horror.”

The officers picked up the critter, put him in a box with some leaves, and later wrapped him in a napkin for warmth, according to a tweet from the department. They even gave the baby squirrel a name, one that’s probably even longer than he is: Karl-Friedrich.

Officers dubbed him the new department mascot before taking him to a nearby animal rescue center.

“It often happens that squirrels which have lost their mothers look for a replacement and then focus their efforts on one person,” Christina Krenz, police spokeswoman, told The Guardian, adding that the animals can be “very persistent, not just running behind someone, but entirely fixated on them.

“It can be pretty scary. The man didn’t know what to do and so he called the police. He was certainly feeling a bit threatened.”

And for good reason, perhaps. September 2017 saw a rash of squirrel attacks in the Lake Vista neighborhood of New Orleans. Just three months earlier, according to the New York Times, an “unusually aggressive” squirrel was believed to have bitten five people as well.

