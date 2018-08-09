Myanmar snubs Hague court’s intervention in Rohingya crisis

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wade past a waterlogged path leading to the Jamtoli refugee camp in Ukhiya, Bangladesh. Myanmar on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, sharply rejected an attempt by the International Criminal Court to consider the country’s culpability for activities that caused about 700,000 minority Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh for safety. The office of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s leader, said in a statement posted online that the court in the Netherlands has no jurisdiction over Myanmar because it is not a member state. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad, File) A.M. Ahad AP