Car demolishes truck on side of Canadian highway

A speeding Lexus hit a truck that was broken down on the highway in Toronto on August 4, 2018. Three people were treated at the hospital but there were no serious injuries, say police.
Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.