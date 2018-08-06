Videos show devastation after Indonesia earthquake

Nearly 100 people died after a magnitude 7.0 temblor hit Lombok on August 5, 2018. Videos showed buildings destroyed there, as well as people fleeing hotels in neighboring Bali and evacuating the Gili Islands.
Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.