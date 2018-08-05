Yemen: US allies strike deals with al-Qaida in war on rebels

Men ride through streets wrecked by fighting in Taiz, Yemen in this Feb. 4, 2018, photo. The city gives the clearest example of the intertwining of al-Qaida with militias funded by the U.S.-backed coalition to fight the Houthi rebels. Al-Qaida militants are among the fiercest fighters in the city, driving the rebels out of some areas, and militia commanders have close ties to and recruit from the group. (AP Photo)