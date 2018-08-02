The Latest: Israeli army says it killed 7 IS infiltrators

FILE - In this Thursday, July 26, 2018 file photo, Syrian soldiers arrive to Syria’s Quneitra border crossing between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to Syria says Iran-backed fighters have withdrawn more than 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Syria’s frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in order not to “irritate” Israel. Alexander Lavrentyev told the Russian Interfax news agency on Wednesday, Aug. 1, that an agreement was reached “with Russian guarantees,” without elaborating. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File) Ariel Schalit AP