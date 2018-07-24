9 Australians awarded bravery medals for Thai cave rescue

Australian members of the Thai cave rescue team, Craig Challen, left, and Dr. Richard Harris, center, stand with Australia’s Governor-General Peter Cosgrove at a function at Government House in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Harris and his dive buddy Challen were awarded the Star of Courage, the second highest civilian bravery decoration in the Australian honors system after the Cross of Valor, Cosgrave said in a statement. AAP Image via AP Sean Davey