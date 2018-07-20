The Latest: Baby reunites with family in Honduras

This July 18, 2018 photo shows a photo of Adalicia Montecinos and her son Johan Bueso Montecinos displayed on a television screen inside their home in La Libertad, Honduras. The last time Montecinos saw her son, he had two tiny teeth. Now he has a mouthful. The Honduran boy took his first steps, spoke his first words and had his first birthday in U.S. government custody. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Esteban Felix AP