Nicaragua’s president celebrates crackdown on opposition

CORRECTS AGE OF DECEASED - Friends and family mourn 34-year-old Erick Jimenez Lopez at his burial in Masaya, Nicaragua, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Jimenez Lopez was killed as government forces retook the symbolically important neighborhood of Monimbo, that had recently become a center of resistance to President Daniel Ortega’s government. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga) Alfredo Zuniga AP