Colombia rolls out crop-killing drones in its war on coca

Jarred by a spike in coca production, Colombia will begin using drones to spray illicit crops with glyphosate. Here, the drones are tested by the Ministry of Defense
By
Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

World

Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.