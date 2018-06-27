U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, shakes hands with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo before their meeting in Seoul, South Korea Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Mattis says US will keep current troop levels in South Korea

The Associated Press

June 27, 2018 10:58 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has reassured his South Korean counterpart that the U.S. will maintain its current number of troops on the Korean Peninsula.

Mattis told Defense Minister Song Young-moo in Seoul on Thursday that the American commitment to South Korea remains ironclad.

The U.S. has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea.

Mattis met with Song during a brief stopover on his way from China to Japan.

His stop clearly carried a message of reassurance to the South Koreans in the wake of the cancellation of a major joint military exercise planned for later this year. Mattis said the U.S. commitment includes keeping "current U.S. force levels" on the peninsula.

