Police arrest Ukrainian hacker suspected of blackmailing companies

KIEV, Ukraine — A suspected computer hacker has been arrested in Ukraine for allegedly causing millions in damage by extorting money from more than 100 companies, mainly in North America and Europe, local police announced on Monday.

The 25-year-old is alleged to have encrypted data storage devices to blackmail companies. The total damage is estimated at the equivalent of around $150 million.

House searches of the suspect and his entourage led to the discovery of $360,000 in cash. A further 1.3 million dollars in cryptocurrencies were seized in online wallets.

European police authority Europol spoke in a statement of two "prolific ransomware operators" whose extortionate ransom demands were between 5 and 70 million euros ($5.81 and $81.3 million).

It said that besides $375,000 in cash, two luxury cars were seized. The raids and two arrests took place last Tuesday already, according to Europol.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The investigation was a cooperative effort involving U.S. and French authorities. The man and an accomplice now face up to 12 years in prison.