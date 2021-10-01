Golfers attacked by people in camouflage in ‘shocking’ incident, Alabama police say

Three golfers were attacked at an Alabama golf course by people wearing camouflage, police said. The Sun News file photo

Three golfers were attacked at an Alabama golf course by people wearing camouflage, police said.

The attackers ran out of the woods onto the Craft Farms Golf Resort in Gulf Shores and started blowing an air horn as the golfers took their back swings on hole No. 3 on Sept. 26, AL.com reported.

The golfers went to investigate the noise when they saw “six individuals in the wood line,” Gulf Shores Police Lt. Jason Woodruff told CBS 42. “They’re having some words back and forth, one of the individual’s attempts to steal a golf cart, confrontation ensues and then just a straight-up assault occurs.”

One golfer “suffered broken teeth and a cut to the head,” AL.com reported. “The condition of the other two is unknown,” police said.

The attackers then “ran to a waiting getaway car,” CBS 42 reported.

All six attackers, who are in their early 20s, have been identified but have not been charged as of Friday, according to Gulf Shores Police Lt. Bill Cowan, Fox 10 News reported.

“Very shocking! Hard to believe something like that would be set up and done in this neighborhood and especially on this golf course on private property,” John Reimers, who lives near the golf course, told the outlet.

