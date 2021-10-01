Former student shoots school employee in the back on Texas campus, police say

An active shooting was reported at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in Houston, Texas, police said. Screengrab from Google.

A former student is accused of shooting an employee at a school in Houston, Texas, after shooting his way into the building, police said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the 25-year-old shooter fired through a glass door to enter YES Prep Southwest Secondary shortly before noon Friday and immediately shot the employee in the back.

Police officers rushed to the school and took the shooter into custody without incident. The employee was taken to the hospital in serious condition, Finner said.

No students were injured.

“I don’t think any kid or anybody should witness this but it’s the world that we live in,” Finner said at a news conference broadcast by KHOU.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Students told KHOU they saw shattered glass and blood inside the school while others said they locked themselves in their classrooms and put furniture in front of the door. One student told the news outlet they had practiced for an active shooter two days ago.

“I want to commend those students,” Finner said. “They trained for it.”

The school has students from sixth grade through high school, according to its website. A staging area was set up for parents to reunite with their children.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 10:44 AM.