Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane in Wisconsin

Three people have died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin, federal aviation officials said Wednesday.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway said the information about the three fatalities comes from local law enforcement officials, who have not commented publicly on the deaths following Tuesday morning's crash.

The twin-engine Rockwell International 690B went down in a swamp about 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Eagle River, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

According to flight-tracking company FlightAware, the plane is registered to Chesterfield, Missouri-based Surdex Corp., a mapping and data services provider. The company did not immediately return a call seeking information.

Rhinelander/Oneida County Airport Director Matthew Leitner said Wednesday the plane departed about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Leitner said he received a communication from air traffic control in Minneapolis, which oversees airplane traffic in northern Wisconsin, about 9:30 a.m. that a plane was missing.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

An NTSB investigator was on site to begin documenting the scene and will examine the aircraft, request any air-traffic communications, radar data and weather reports, and try to contact any witnesses, Holloway said. Also, the investigator will request maintenance records of the aircraft, and medical records and flight history of the pilot, he said.