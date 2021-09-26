Sheriff: Florida deputy not going to survive shooting

A North Florida sheriff's deputy who was recently shot twice during a traffic stop is not going to survive his injuries, authorities announced Saturday.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said doctors at UF Health Jacksonville did their best to save Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, but “there was just nothing they could do for Josh.”

Leeper said the deputy's family decided that Moyers' organs should be donated, so medical personnel are keeping him alive until the hospital can find matches for the organs, news outlets reported.

Moyers was shot in the face and in the back early Friday morning in Callahan, just north of Jacksonville, after pulling over Patrick McDowell, 35, Leeper said. Authorities later determined the vehicle had been stolen.

Investigators are searching for McDowell and have warned the public that he is likely armed and dangerous.

Investigators found a flashlight and a hat they think belong to McDowell. They previously found a gun that they believe was used to shoot a police dog during the search on Friday, The Florida Times-Union reported.

The search for McDowell includes 300 investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies in the state, the newspaper said.

Police organizations including the Fraternal Order of Police and the Florida Sheriff’s Association are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the McDowell's arrest.