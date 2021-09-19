Tow truck driver fatally shot, police investigating mass shooting that left 5 wounded in Chicago

CHICAGO — In the span of less than an hour early Sunday, a tow truck driver was fatally shot while doing his job on the South Side and five people were seriously wounded in a shooting on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

Authorities first were called to the 900 block of Massasoit Avenue in South Austin around 3:05 a.m. for a report that multiple people had been shot. Five people had been sitting on a porch when a white SUV stopped in front of them and two men stepped out and opened fire at the group, according to a police media notification.

All of those injured were initially taken to hospitals in serious condition. They were:

— A 20-year-old man who was shot twice in the leg and once in the arm; he was taken to Loyola University Medical Center.

— A woman, 41, who was shot once in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital.

— A man, 18, who was shot once in the back and who was taken to Stroger Hospital.

— A woman, 47, who was shot twice in her left thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital.

— A 42-year-old man who was shot once in the left thigh and he was taken to Stroger Hospital.

Police said the two gunmen got back into the white SUV and it took off headed west on Augusta Boulevard, and no arrests had been made.

Then, about 45 minutes later, officers were called to the 100 block of West 57th Street in Englewood for a report that a 27-year-old man had been shot.

The man was working as a tow truck driver when he was shot multiple times, throughout his body, according to police. The man had been “attempting to provide service when he was approached” by someone he didn’t know, who shot at him, police said.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His name and time of death were not immediately provided by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests had been made in that homicide case and it remained under investigation, police said.