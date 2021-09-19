Tropical Storm Peter forms in the Atlantic while Tropical Depression 17 strengthens

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Peter formed in the Atlantic early Sunday morning, becoming the 16th named storm of the season. Meanwhile, a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sees high odds of development.

In the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. EDT update, Tropical Storm Peter was located about 435 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands moving west-northwest at 17 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph.

“On the forecast track, the center of Peter is expected to pass well north of the Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday,” according to NHC senior hurricane specialist Stacy R. Stewart. “The outer bands south of the tropical storm could produce rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible across portions of the Northern Leeward Islands, including the Virgin Islands, as well as Puerto Rico late today through Tuesday. This rainfall may lead to areas of urban and small stream flooding.”

Odette, which had formed Friday evening off the mid-Atlantic coast, became a post-tropical cyclone south of Nova Scotia on Saturday and is still forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rains to portions of Newfoundland on Sunday.

Although the NHC stopped tracking Odette, the system is expected to pass south of Atlantic Canada Sunday and Monday.

The NHC is also tracking a tropical depression 17 located 315 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands moving north-northwest at 14 mph with 35 mph sustained winds, the NHC said.

“Some strengthening is expected for the next couple of days, and the depression is likely to become a tropical storm Sunday night or Monday. By Tuesday, environmental conditions are expected to become less conducive for development, and the system is forecast to begin a slow weakening trend.”

After Peter, the next tropical storm will be named Rose. The 2021 season has already seen 16 named systems including Peter. That includes five hurricanes, three of which have been major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or higher.