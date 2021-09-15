Texas man arrested in cold-case death of teenage girl 28 years ago, officials say

Thomas Ray Galindo was charged with murder in the 1993 killing of San Antonio, Texas, teen Emily Jeanette Garcia, officials said. Photo from Texas Department of Public Safety.

A Texas man has been arrested in the killing a teenager whose nude body was left near a road over 28 years ago, officials said.

Emily Jeanette King, 15, was no longer living with her mom and sister in the time before her death and instead stayed with friends in San Antonio, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Her body was found by a road in nearby Comal County on Feb. 25, 1993. Investigators said she had been strangled and sexually assaulted.

Emily remained unidentified until 1994 when a family member saw a news report about the death and called police, officials said.

But the investigation stalled for decades until the Comal County Sheriff’s Office reopened its investigation in 2017 and this year asked the Texas Rangers to review the case.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Texas Rangers and the sheriff’s office re-interviewed “numerous people” included in the initial investigation and uncovered new information.

On Friday, Thomas Ray Galindo, 50, was arrested at his home in Brazoria and charged with murder, officials said. Galindo, who was 21 at the time of Emily’s death, was described as an “acquaintance” to her.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has not released details of the renewed investigation.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 4:43 PM.