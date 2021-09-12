1 dead, 5 others wounded in shooting on Chicago’s Far South Side

CHICAGO — Six people were shot — one of them fatally and another critically injured — on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday night. A 15-year-old girl also was among the wounded, Chicago police said.

Authorities said the six people were outside and walking to their vehicles in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue in West Pullman around 9:40 p.m. Someone in another vehicle “fired multiple rounds, striking the victims,” according to a police media notification.

A 42-year-old woman was shot twice in an arm and once in her armpit, police said, and she was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10:28 p.m., according to preliminary information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The agency had not released additional information about her identity Sunday morning.

Four other people, including the teenage girl, were taken by paramedics from the Chicago Fire Department to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. A fifth person, a 31-year-old man, later arrived at Little Company of Mary Hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

Among those injured were:

— A man, 32, was shot once in the face and was in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

— A 38-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

— A 15-year-old girl was shot once in the arm and she was listed in fair condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

— A man, 22, was shot once in the arm and once in the leg and he was taken to Roseland Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

— The 31-year-old man who self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital suffered a graze wound to his head and he was listed in fair condition.

The attack was at least the second shooting with multiple victims in Chicago Saturday. Four people were shot, one fatally, in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side around 5 p.m., according to police.

No arrests had been made in either shooting and the cases remained under investigation Sunday, police said.