Runaway pig leads Utah police to illegal marijuana plants, cops say

Police searching for a runaway domesticated pig running through several Utah properties found illegal marijuana plants, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office said.
Carbon County Sheriff's Office

A runaway pig led police to marijuana plants growing in a Utah county.

Officials in Carbon County were searching for a domesticated pig Sunday when they found a batch of the illegal plants, police said.

“Carbon County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisting the Carbon County Animal Control in locating and securing a domesticated pig that had been running through several properties in the county,” officials said Tuesday on Facebook. “While following the stray pig deputies located multiple marijuana plants.”

The sheriff’s office requested and served search warrant at the property, which officials did not identify.

They entered the property and took the plants for evidence, officials said. Police did not identify who was growing the plants and are investigating.

“Sheriff Jeff Wood would like to remind residents that even though medical marijuana is already legal in Utah, patients still don’t have the right to grow their own plants,” sheriff’s office officials said. “Likewise, recreational cannabis is still illegal in any form in the state.”

Maddie Capron
Maddie Capron is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter focused on the outdoors and wildlife in the western U.S. She graduated from Ohio University and previously worked at CNN, the Idaho Statesman and Ohio Center for Investigative Journalism.
