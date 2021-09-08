New clue emerges in search for man accused of killing Missouri teacher, her daughter

JT McLean is charged with murder in the deaths of Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter, Jozee. Photos from Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

A new clue has emerged in the search for a man accused of killing a Missouri teacher and her daughter.

Authorities have been hunting for JT McLean, 45, since his long-term girlfriend Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter, Jozee Abitz, were found dead 2 1/2 weeks ago inside their home just south of Columbia. McLean is wanted on first-degree murder charges in their deaths.

Previously, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office believed all vehicles owned by McLean had been accounted for, leaving a mystery as to how he left.

On Wednesday, investigators announced they learned McLean had recently acquired a dark-colored motorcycle, but they do not know the make, model and type. The motorcycle was not registered or titled in his name, officials said.

Investigators believe McLean likely left the area riding the motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office asked for tips from anyone with information about “a motorcycle that was recently sold or otherwise provided to McLean.”

Deputies found the bodies of Abitz and her daughter on Aug. 22 after a concerned relative asked they be checked on.

Abitz was an elementary school teacher at Fulton 58 Public Schools. The school district said “our hearts broke at the news of these losses” in a statement released shortly after the deaths.

“Allison was a beloved staff member, exemplary teacher and loving mother,” the statement said. “Jozee was a kind, talented and caring individual who was a friend to all.”

Jozee was an acrobat and part of the Columbia Acro and Tumbling team for the past six years.

McLean is a truck driver who the sheriff’s office said has ties to Las Vegas; Chicago; St. Peter, Minnesota; Columbia, Missouri; and Fulton, Missouri. He is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches, 210 pounds with green eyes with brown hair.

He has gone by the names John McLean, Steven Nagy and Steven McLean.

Anyone with information regarding McLean’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 573-442-6131 or provide tips anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.