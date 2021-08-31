Man was punching cars when another man attacked and stomped him, Washington cops say

In this June 24, 2021, photo, a Seattle Police Department Harbor Patrol boat is shown. Two men were arrested in Westlake on Aug. 30, 2021, after one punched multiple cars and another assaulted him. Seattle Police Department

A 29-year-old man was yelling and punching parked cars in Seattle Monday afternoon when another man started attacking him, police said.

The man damaged five cars in the Westlake neighborhood, Seattle police said in a news release.

Then a 31-year-old man approached him and began assaulting him, though he would not tell police why.

He threw the man to the ground and punched, kicked and stomped him on his head and also put him in a chokehold, according to a video captured by a witness.

Police and fire medic personnel responded to the area and provided the victim with medical aid. The 31-year-old man was found nearby and arrested, police said.

It does not appear the 31-year-old man owned one of the punched cars, police said.

The 29-year-old man was identified by witnesses as the person who had damaged the vehicles. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries but will later be booked at the King County Jail on “felony-level property damage,” police said.

