Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game

Authorities say a child was killed when gunfire erupted outside a high school football game near Philadelphia.

Officials said the gunfire erupted shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near the main gate to the football field at Academy Park High School in Sharon hill shortly after the conclusion of the game between Pennsbury and Academy Park high schools.

Fans, players and coaches ran for cover, and police from multiple Delaware County communities descended upon the school within minutes. The Delaware County Daily Times said its postgame interviews captured audio of seven shots in rapid succession.

Authorities said one child was killed, with TV news stations reporting that the victim was a girl seven years of age or younger. WPVI-TV reported that two other juveniles were wounded, three people were detained and weapons were recovered.

Deanna Bankston told reporters that she was standing next to the little girl who was shot and the bullets “burnt one of my ears going by."

“When she got shot she went down, grabbed my leg as she was going down,” Bankston said. “I kneeled down but then her mom kneeled down next to her, and then I had to get up and go look for my children. ... I’m just glad all my kids made it.”

Pennsbury said in a statement that none of its players, staff or coaches were injured. The school said players were evacuated safely to the school and met by counselors who would also be available Saturday morning.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said his office is investigating what he called “this horrific and tragic incident."

“We will update the community when appropriate," Stollsteimer said. “For now we offer our condolences to the family of the child lost last night.”