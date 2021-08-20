Teenage boy stabs party guest in neck after fight breaks out in California, cops say

A 17-year-old of San Rafael stabbed a guest in the neck at a house party after a fight broke out, police said. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after authorities said he stabbed a house party guest during a fight in California.

San Rafael police said they responded to a stabbing the night of Aug. 14, and the victim was put in a vehicle and driven from the house, according to a news release.

Officials said the victim was holding a shirt to his neck to stop the bleeding, and they saw he had a 5-inch “laceration in his neck, and two lacerations on the back of his left arm,” according to authorities. The San Rafael Fire Department also responded to the incident, provided first aid and took him to a hospital, police said.

The victim told police that he had gone to a party and had been there for only a few minutes before a fight broke out. He said he didn’t know what caused the fight but that he was stabbed in the neck during the confrontation.

Authorities said they conducted interviews, collected physical and video evidence, and issued a search warrant to obtain more evidence related to a suspect in the stabbing.

A 17-year-old boy of San Rafael was arrested Aug. 19 in Mission and Tamalpais and was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, according to officials.

