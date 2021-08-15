Salmonella causes shrimp recalls from Target, Whole Foods, Meijer, Food Lion, others

More salmonella illnesses discovered in an outbreak that the CDC declared over in July have led to four recalls of frozen cooked shrimp products made for retailers coast-to-coast, from California Targets to Meijer’s in the Midwest to Hannaford in the Northeast.

All the products trace back to shrimp from Avanti Frozen Foods. One of the current recalls is an expansion of Avanti’s June recall of frozen shrimp products after the FDA found salmonella in its shrimp and the CDC linked the shrimp to the salmonella outbreak.

“This recall expansion has been initiated out of an abundance of precaution,” the Avanti-written, FDA-posted recall notice said, “and will cover a large amount of product that has not been associated with any illness but been undertaken following discussions with FDA and CDC and reflects Avanti’s commitment to Public health and safety.”

Here’s what you need to know:

How common is salmonella?

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea that starts around 12 to 72 hours after eating the tainted food and runs for four to seven days.

What about the salmonella outbreak?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the outbreak over on July 21 at six illnesses in Nevada and Arizona, two requiring hospitalization.

But since then, the FDA said, there were new illnesses reported, at least one of which involved shrimp not in the June recall. Now the outbreak numbers sit at nine illnesses in four states — Nevada (four), Arizona (two), Michigan (two) and Rhode Island (two) — with three hospitalizations.

The FDA went back to Avanti on Tuesday and asked the company to expand its recall, which it did on Friday and Saturday.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

What’s been recalled?

▪ Ahold, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF, 1-pound bags, lot Nos. AQ-23-2950-1, AQ-23-2960-1, AQ-23-3380-1, AQ-23-3390-1, AQ-23-3520-1 and AQ-23-3530-1 with expiration dates 10/21/2022, 10/22/2022, 12/03/2022, 12/04/2022, 12/17/2022 and 12/18/2022.

Also, 2-pound bags, AQ-23-2930-1, AQ-23-2940-1, AQ-23-3180-1, AQ-23-3200-1, AQ-23-3450-1 and AQ-23-3470-1 with expiration dates 10/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 11/13/2022, 11/15/2022, 12/10/2022 and 12/12/2022.

▪ Big River Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF, 2-pound bags, lot Nos. 10.02.2022, 10.03.2022, 10.05.2022 with expiration dates the same as the lot numbers.

▪ Censea, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF, 2-pound bags, lot Nos. 140323D, 140324D, 140325D, 140326D, 140329D, 140330D, 140331D and 140332D with expiration dates 11/18/2022, 11/19/2022, 11/20/2022, 11/21/2022, 11/24/2022, 11/25/2022, 11/26/2022 and 11/27/2022.

▪ Chicken of the Sea, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce, 16-ounce bags, lot Nos. 91AS/12HN/195C, 91AS/13HN/196A, 91AS/26YN/270C and 91AS/27YN/271B with expiration dates 10/11/2022, 10/12/2022, 12/25/2022 and 12/26/2022.

Also, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF, 2-pound bags, lot Nos. 91AS/07TP/282B with expiration date 01/06/2023.

▪ CWNO Brand, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF, 7-pound bag, lot Nos. 91AS/08YN/252D, 91AS/10YN/254A, 91AS/13YN/257D, 91AS/14YN/258C, 91AS/21YN/265A and 91AS/22YN/266A with expiration dates 03/08/2022, 03/10/2022, 03/13/2022, 03/14/2022, 03/21/2022 and 03/22/2022.

▪ First Street, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF, 2-pound, lot Nos. 1879-03291 and 1879-03301 with expiration dates 11/23/2022 and 11/24/2022.

▪ Food Lion, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF, 1-pound bag, lot Nos. AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF and AVF 01021 EF with expiration dates 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022 and 12/31/2022.

▪ Genji Specific recalled 1,490 packs of sushi products sold at Genji counters at 45 Whole Foods Market stores in Northern California, a full list of products and stores included with the FDA-posted recall alert.

All the Genji products were handcrafted on 8/12/2021 or 8/13/2021, have a best by date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021. If you have these items, toss them and call Genji in Allentown, Pennsylvania, at 484-223-4502, for a full refund.

▪ Hannaford, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF, 1-pound bag, lot Nos. AVF 00721 EF, AVF 00821 EF and AVF 00921 EF with expiration dates 12/28/2022, 12/29/2022 and 12/30/2022.

▪ Harbor Banks, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF, 2-pound bags, lot Nos. 02572 0328 10, 02572 0353 10 and 02572 0358 10 with expiration dates 11/23/2022, 12/18/2022 and 12/23/2022.

Also, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF, 2-pound bags, lot No. 02572 0329 10 with expiration date 11/24/2022.

▪ Harvest of the Sea Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF, 2-pound bags, lot Nos. 46002310, 49002310, 58002310 and 61002310 with expiration dates 10/16/2022 and 10/17/2022.

Also, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF, 2-pound bags, lot Nos. 61002300 and 70002300 with expiration date 10/17/2022.

▪ Mai Cuisine and Mai Franchising recalled 12-piece Shrimp Tempura Kabuki sold at Mai Sushi counters inside 16 Target stores in California’s Bay Area and these products sold at Mai Sushi counters at five New Leaf Community Markets in Northern California: Spicy Shrimp Tempura; Special Roll Super Set 16 pc; Chef’s Assorted Nigiri 6 pc.; Scorpion Roll; Shrimp Mango Fresh Roll; BR Special Roll Super Set; and Cooked Variety Pack.

All the Mai products were handcrafted on 8/12/2021 or 8/13/2021, have a best by date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021. If you have these items, toss them and call the Mai folks in Allentown, Pennsylvania at the same number as Genji Specific, 484-223-4502, for a full refund.

▪ Meijer, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF, 1-pound bag, lot Nos. 28520 49485, 28620 49485, 32320 50738, 32420 50738, 33420 50739 and 33520 50739 with expiration dates 10/10/2022, 10/11/2022, 11/17/2022, 11/18/2022, 11/28/2022 and 11/29/2022.

Also, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce, 10-ounce bag, lot Nos. 91AS/09HN/192C, 91AS/10HN/193A, 91AS/21HN/204D, 91AS/13YN/257B and 91AS/31YN/275B with expiration dates 10/08/2022, 10/09/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/12/2022 and 12/30/2022. The 16-ounce bags have lot Nos. 91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258 and 91AS/01TP/276A with expiration dates 10/21/2022, 12/13/2022 and 12/31/2022. The 20-ounce bags have lot Nos. 91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258 and 91AS/01TP/276A with expiration dates 10/21/2022, 12/13/2022 and 12/31/2022.

▪ Nature’s Promise, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF, 12-ounce bags, lot No. EF AVF 0061 1 with expiration date 07/05/2022.

▪ Sandbar, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF, 2-pound bags, lot Nos. AVF 29220 EF, AVF 29320 EF, 91AS/11YN/255B, 91AS/14YN/258D, 91AS/28YN/272B, 91AS/29YN/273A, 91AS/31YN/275C, 91AS/01TP/276C, 91AS/12TP/287C and 91AS/13TP/288A with expiration dates 10/17/2022, 10/18/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/27/2022, 12/28/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022, 01/11/2023 and 01/12/2023.

▪ Sea Cove, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF, 2-pound bags, lot Nos. 27296-20-316 and 27296-20-317 with expiration dates 11/10/2022 and 11/11/2022. In 1-pound bags, 27296-20-318 and 27296-20-320 with expiration dates 11/12/2022 and 11/14/2022.

▪ 365 (Whole Foods Market’s store brand), Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF, 2-pound bags, lot Nos. 91AS/18HN/201D, 91AS/19HN/202A, 91AS/28YN/272A and 91AS/30YN/274 and expiration dates 04/18/2022, 04/19/2022, 06/28/2022 and 06/30/2022.

▪ Waterfront Bistro (a Safeway and Albertson’s store brand), Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce, 16-ounce polythene trays, lot Nos. 20277, 20278, 20282, 20283, 20294, 20295, 20342, 20344, 20346, 20347, 20357, 20358, 20365, 21003, 21005, 21006, 21007, 21008, 21009, 21010, 21011 and 21013 with expiration dates 10/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/07/2022, 10/08/2022, 10/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/06/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/11/2022, 12/21/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022, 01/02/2023, 01/04/2023, 01/05/2023, 01/06/2023, 01/07/2023, 01/08/2023, 01/09/2023, 01/10/2023 and 01/12/2023.

▪ Wellsley Farms (BJ’s Wholesale house brand), Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce, 40-ounce polythene trays, lot Nos. 91AS/01HN/184A and 91AS/04HN/187E with expiration dates 09/30/2023 and 10/03/2022.

▪ WFNO Brands, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce, 40-ounce polythene trays, lot Nos. 91AS/31YN/275 and 91AS/01TP/276 with expiration dates 06/30/2022 and 07/01/2023.

Those with questions on all but the Mai and Genji Specific recalls can call Avanti at +914023310260/+914023310261, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eastern time.