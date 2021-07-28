National
Dusty Hill, legendary ZZ Top bassist, dies at 72. ‘You will be missed greatly’
Dusty Hill, the iconic bassist who spent 50 years with blues-rock band ZZ Top, died Wednesday. He was 72 years old.
“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX,” ZZ Top band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said on Facebook. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.”
“You will be missed greatly, amigo,” they continued.
Hill was born in Dallas before moving to Houston, where ZZ Top originated in 1969.
Last weekend, ZZ Top wrote on Facebook that Hill was sidelined from their tour as he sought medical attention for “a hip issue.” It is believed to be the first time ZZ Top performed a show in its 52-year history without Hill, according to Ultimate Classic Rock
At the time, they said “the show must go on” at the direction of Hill.
ZZ Top has recorded 15 studio albums and sold more than 25 million records in the United States, according to Deadline. They are considered by many as one of the most successful and influential bands in the country’s history. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
Fans of ZZ Top and members of the rock community sent their condolences on social media Wednesday. Among them is Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who called Hill “a true rocker.”
Comments