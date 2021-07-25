5 injured in shooting on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Five men were injured in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The men, ages 23 to 50, were gathered in a yard in the 4800 block of West Race Avenue when a man with a gun entered the yard and began shooting at them, police said in a media notification.

The men who were shot were 36, 48, 23, 30, and 50; all five men suffered gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

But police did not provide additional details such as how many times each man was shot, where specifically they were wounded or which victim was taken to which hospital. It also wasn’t clear whether there had been more people standing in the yard who were not shot.

Authorities said the shooter was a man, but no additional description of the gunman was provided.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon and detectives continued to investigate, police said.