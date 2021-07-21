25% of unvaccinated say they’d likely get COVID shot if given paid time off, poll says

Moderna vials sit on a table before they are loaded into syringes at a mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinic, run by Hartford Healthcare at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church’s McGivney community center, in Bridgeport, Connecticut on April 20, 2021. An Axios/Ipsos poll found that 25% of unvaccinated, employed Americans said they’d be more likely to get COVID shots if they are given paid time off to do so.

A quarter of unvaccinated, employed people said in a new poll that they would be more likely to get COVID shots if they were given paid time off to do so.

An Axios/Ipsos survey conducted July 16-19 with a sample size of 1,048 adults found that while a quarter or less of the unvaccinated people surveyed said they’d get COVID shots under certain conditions, the majority said they still wouldn’t get vaccinated.

The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

Twenty-six percent of unvaccinated respondents said they’d likely get shots if they could do so at a primary care provider or doctor’s office, while 25% said they were likely to get vaccines if given paid time off by their boss. Twenty-one percent said they’d likely get them if they could do so at their office or workplace.

Meanwhile, 14% said they were more likely to get shots if convinced by a public figure or celebrity, while 15% said they’d be more likely to be convinced by a “community volunteer coming to their door.” Twenty-three percent said they’d likely get them if convinced by a family member or friend who got it.

Of those who have already been vaccinated, 88% said they were likely to get a booster shot if there was a new variant spreading across the U.S., and 85% said they would if COVID cases rise in the country.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said in a July 16 briefing that more than 97% of people who are getting hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated, CNN reported.

“This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Walensky said.

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country has been fueled by vaccine hesitancy and the delta variant, which has spread to multiple countries.

More than 186 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine as of July 20, including more than 161 million who are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.