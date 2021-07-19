Firefighter, paramedics wounded in deadly Arizona shootings

Tucson Police investigators work at the scene of a house fire where a body was found in Tucson, Ariz., Monday, July 19, 2021. A gunman killed one person and wounded several others, including firefighters and paramedics, at the scene of a house fire in Arizona on Sunday before being shot by an officer, authorities said. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP) AP

A gunman killed one person and wounded four others, including firefighters and paramedics, at the scene of a house fire in Arizona before being shot by an officer, authorities said.

The 35-year-old suspect, who was critically wounded and remains hospitalized, drove up to the fire and shot at an ambulance crew around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus told news outlets. The ambulance was two blocks from the fire but was actually on standby for another incident, according to police.

The ambulance driver, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the head, and a paramedic in the passenger seat, a 21-year-old woman, was shot in the chest and arm. The driver was in critical condition and the woman was stable.

The suspect then drove up to the house fire where he opened fire on firefighters and neighbors trying to douse the flames, the chief said. One neighbor was shot in the head and died. A firefighter was shot in the arm, and another bullet grazed another neighbor's head.

A “badly burned” body was later found inside the home. Tucson spokesman Sgt. Richard Gradillas said Monday the body was also tied to the shooting attacks and no suspects were outstanding.

Children who lived there and were initially missing have since been located unharmed, according to Gradillas. He would not confirm how many children had been missing.

A police officer responding to the scene encountered the suspect a couple blocks away, the chief said. Police said the suspect rammed his SUV into the officer's vehicle and opened fire. The officer returned fire and shot the suspect, critically wounding him, the chief said. The officer was not injured.

“This is a highly tragic, really horrific incident, with many unknowns,” Magnus said.

Investigators are still trying to piece together several details.

“We are continuing the investigation and not releasing anything additional right now,” Gradillas said.

The investigation was ongoing. It was unclear what prompted the attacks or if the suspect had a connection to the residents of the burned home.

Tucson lies roughly 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix.