California mansion with 25 bathrooms and massive Swarovski chandelier lists for $85M

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The ginormous 30,000 square-foot mansion known as the Azria Estate on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles has hit the California real estate market for $85 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

This 60-room home — owned by the wife of the late fashion-designer Max Azria, Lubov Azria — was designed by Paul R. Williams, “who in 1923 became the first Black member of the American Institute of Architects,” the Hollywood Reporter said.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Breathtaking both on the outside and inside, this estate comes with a plethora of stunning features, including a floor-to-ceiling Swarovski chandelier in the center of a dual staircase foyer, a metallic leaf draping in the living room, a theater and a library with a gold ceiling dome.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Did we mention that there are 17 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms?

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

There are gardens galore on the three-acre property, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Azrias also spent $30 million in renovations in the home when it was listed in 2015.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The listing is held by Tomer Fridman of The Fridman Group and Mick Partridge of The Partridge Estates.

Office Screen grab from Realtor.com