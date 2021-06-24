National
‘My heart is aching.’ Horrified nation awakes to Florida condo collapse
A condo building collapsed in Florida early Thursday, and the news shocked people across the nation.
Celebrities and politicians were among those taking to social media to grieve the loss of at least one person and hope that others who may be trapped in the rubble make it to safety.
“My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims and with the heroic emergency responders, who even now just pulled a boy from the rubble,” actor George Takei wrote on Twitter. “America is united in our grief and shock.”
“Dad called me this am after he saw a building collapsed in Miami Beach & wanted to make sure I was okay,” another Twitter user wrote. “My heart broke when he then said - it reminded him of the towers & rubble (my dad was a first responder on 9/11). praying for all.”
Florida politicians shared their horror at the collapse on Twitter.
“My heart and hopes are in Surfside as 100s of rescuers from across my community work furiously to search and save residents,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said. “We pray the casualties & loss of life are limited and rescuers remain safe as they aid and reunite families impacted by this horrible tragedy.”
“Horrible images emerging the partial collapse of a condo building in #Surfside #Florida last night,” Sen. Marco Rubio said. “@MiamiDadeFire has one of the best urban search and rescue teams in the world & they have been on the scene for hours searching for victims & survivors.”
Here’s how other social media users reacted.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
