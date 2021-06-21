1 killed, 3 hurt in California driver’s rampage

A man rammed two people with his pickup truck, killing one, attacked other people with a crowbar and pulled a gun before he was shot Monday in a Sacramento-area suburb, authorities said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital but his injuries weren't considered life-threatening, authorities said. his name wasn't immediately released.

The man was in a truck that began driving up onto sidewalks and jumping curbs in the community of Carmichael at around 9 a.m., the Sacramento Bee reported, citing Sacramento County sheriff’s Sgt. Rodney Grassmann.

The truck hit a person, then circled back and hit a bystander who had stopped to help the first victim, Grassman said.

The truck then took off, rear-ended another car, pushing it about 100 yards, before the truck driver got out and attacked the other car and the driver with a crowbar, Grassmann said.

Mike Guido told KXTV-TV that he was driving nearby when he saw the attacker “beating a woman inside her car as I pulled up.“

Several other drivers also stopped to help when the man pulled a gun, Guido said.

“There were tons of people here. They were getting out of their cars coming to help until the firearm came out. And that’s when people started to flee,” he said.

The woman, who had only minor injuries, managed to escape and was rescued by a private security guard who’d been following the attacker, authorities said.

The man then approached a nearby trailer home. A man got out of the trailer and struggled with the gunman for the weapon, which went off but nobody was hit, Grassmann said.

Another person then charged out of the trailer with a gun and shot the attacker in the upper body, Grassman said.

Several of the four victims were taken to a hospital but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

“I don’t think that any of these parties knew each other,” Grassman said. “We don’t have a motive, and it’s unclear to me whether the suspect was under the influence of anything.”