Driver tries running over man ‘several times’ but hits his cat instead, NC video shows

A white pickup truck was filmed running over a cart with a cat inside after attempting to hit the animal’s owner in North Carolina, according to local law enforcement.

Now police are searching for answers.

In a video taken by a witness and shared on the Asheville Police Department’s social media pages Tuesday, the man can be seen walking away from his cart as the truck circles him in a field near an interstate highway. The incident reportedly occurred just before 5 p.m. Monday at the Exit 44 off-ramp along I-40 East.

“The driver of a pickup truck tried several times to run over a man on the side of the road, but instead hit his cart containing his belongings and his cat,” police said. “Thankfully both the man and the cat were not hurt.”

Investigators described the driver as a white man between 30 and 40 years old wearing a light-colored T-shirt and ball cap. The truck is a white Ford F-150 with a North Carolina license plate bearing the tag RCL-8595.

The man he tried to hit is named Alex and his cat is Thomas, a representative with the Asheville Police Department told McClatchy News.

Alex’s address on the police report is listed as a day center that provides services for people experiencing homelessness in Western North Carolina.

The pair is reportedly well known in the community, and a fundraising effort is underway to help replace Alex’s belongings. More than $600 had been raised as of Tuesday afternoon.

“This is awful, he is a precious old man with the most loving beautiful cat,” one person said on Facebook.

“If any one has information about this pick up truck, please call the Asheville Police Department immediately. This poor man’s name is Alex and the cart being hit contained his belongings and his cat, Thomas,” another said. “They are dear to our community and this driver will face the WRATH of the Asheville Cat Weirdos!! He picked a fight he will not win.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to text TIP2APD to 847411, use the TIP2APD smartphone app or call 828-252-1110.