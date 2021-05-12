Free doughnuts for the Class of 2021 at Krispy Kreme on Thursday. Here’s what to know

Free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme for high school and college seniors on Thursday. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

If you’re graduating in 2021, Krispy Kreme wants to congratulate you with free doughnuts — a whole dozen of them.

High school and college seniors graduating in 2021 can get a free box of Graduate Dozen doughnuts from Krispy Kreme on Thursday.

“It’s been a tough year for this year’s graduates, marked by virtual learning, canceled sports, limited school activities, altered or eliminated proms and non-traditional graduation ceremonies,” chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a statement. “We admire them, we’re proud of them and we want to celebrate all of them.”

Just head to your nearest Krispy Kreme in Class of 2021 apparel to claim your doughnuts.

The Graduate Dozen includes classic flavors such as chocolate iced doughnuts with sprinkles, glazed, strawberry iced and glazed with yellow icing.

It also features four special flavors decorated to read 2021:

Chocolate iced and cream-filled

Glazed with white icing

Cake batter-filled with yellow icing

Strawberry iced and cream-filled

The offer is only available at participating shops while supplies last.

If you’re not a 2021 graduate, you can still get your hand on the Graduate Dozen.

It’s available for purchase from now to May 16 in the store, in the drive-thru or by ordering online or through the Krispy Kreme app.

Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.

