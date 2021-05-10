Crawfish with a side of ... a COVID vaccine? You can get both free at New Orleans event

The City of New Orleans is offering a pound of free boiled crawfish with every coronavirus shot at a vaccination event next week. online@thestate.com

Freebies for those vaccinated against the coronavirus now include a pound of hot, steamy crawfish.

The upcoming “1 shot, 1 pound” event in New Orleans promises a heap of the boiled crustaceans for anyone who gets a prick in the arm, city officials announced last week.

The one-day event will be held from 4-7 p.m. CDT on Thursday, May 13, at 4035 Washington Ave.

1 SHOT FOR 1 POUND OF CRAWFISH!

That’s right, @cmjayhbanks is teaming up with @GoPropeller & partners to provide vaccinations & FREE lbs of hot Cajun Seafood crawfish on May 13th at Propeller. Health officials will be administering both vaccines on-site. See details below ️ pic.twitter.com/gaYDeJxtbS — NOLACityCouncil (@NOLACityCouncil) May 6, 2021

Local leaders teamed with nonprofit and business incubator Propeller to put on the event, where the public will have their pick at either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Nola.com reported. Councilman Jay H. Banks will be in attendance and crawfish will be boiled fresh by the pot, courtesy of The Original Cajun Seafood.

The first 30 people in line will also receive a free gift card, according to a virtual flier.

The event is the latest in a string of promotions aimed at putting an end to the pandemic. A Bourbon Street strip club briefly became a vaccination site last week, offering patrons a free shot of alcohol in exchange for a coronavirus shot, according to Nola.com.

Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts every day for the rest of 2021 if you can prove you’ve been vaccinated, while Budweiser will pay for your first round after inoculation, McClatchy News reported.

No ID or proof of insurance is required for Thursday’s crawfish and vaccination event. Health officials will be on-site to administer the COVID-19 shots.

As of Monday, May 10, more than 1.3 million Louisiana residents had completed vaccination and about 1.5 million had received at least one dose, state health data show.