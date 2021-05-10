Crocs offering free shoes to health care workers this week. Here’s how to get a pair

Crocs is offering free shoes to health care workers from May 10 - 14. Screengrab: Crocs Instagram

Health care workers have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic for a year now — and Crocs wants to say thank you with free shoes.

Starting Monday, the company is giving away 10,000 pairs of Crocs at Work shoes a day to medical professionals through May 14.

Health care workers can sign up online starting at 12 p.m. ET each day, Crocs said in a news release. The sign up portal will remain open until the day’s allotment of shoes has been claimed.

Crocs launched its Free Pair for Healthcare program last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The brand says it donated more than 860,000 pairs of Crocs in 2020 to medical professionals across the globe.

“We are honored to be able to take this moment to once again provide our shoes, this time as a thank you for the incredible work these individuals do each and every day,” CEO Andrew Rees said in a statement.

Chipotle is also offering a freebie to health care workers.

Late last month, the chain announced it was giving away free burritos to 250,000 health care workers to say thank you for their tireless work during the pandemic.

The offer is first come, first serve, but health care workers can still sign up to receive a code for a free burrito here. The code expires May 31.

Health care workers were hit especially hard by the virus, working in overcrowded hospitals with a shortage of personal protective equipment.

An investigation by The Guardian and Kaiser Health News found that more than 3,600 U.S. health care workers died during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses accounted for 32% of those deaths followed by health care support workers at 20%, the report showed. Physicians accounted for 17% of deaths.

