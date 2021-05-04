National

Church converted into temple of ‘forbidden love’ for sale in California. Take a look

If you listen closely, you can hear the opening sax solo of George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” floating in softly from the general area of Joshua Tree, California. Well, not really, but if any house on the market embodies the famous 1980s soft rock ballad, it’s this house listed for $425,000 near the famous JT national park.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s all wrong, I’m going straight to hell,” said the owner, music producer Anna Nicole Marquez, to KXAN about the...unique property that once was an Airbnb. “I’m just a pervert, what can I say?”

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

The house that was once a Methodist church is now a home dubbed “the Church of Forbidden Love” KXAN said.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This converted church situated on a very rare half acre lot is now a successful vacation rental bringing in $325 per night,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “It is being offered fully furnished in a provocatively unique decor for your wildest clientele.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 1,050-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath house features an unorthodox motif throughout. But it also has Saltillo tile floors, custom couches, rainfall LED lights and even room for expansion, the listing said.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

And, according to the listing on Expedia, there is a stripper pole.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This ain’t your mother’s church... for mature audiences only,” the Expedia listing said.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

